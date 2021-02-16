Outdoor pets at risk in dangerously low temperatures

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Animal control officials are warning people about their zero tolerance for pets without shelter during the severe winter weather.

Animal Care & Adoption Center Director Kayla Tucker said people caught not supplying their pets with adequate shelter will automatically receive a citation for court.



Tucker added that if your pet has to be outside, make sure they have an enclosed doghouse that has a floor, and the door of the doghouse faces away from the wind. Also make sure the area is insulated with dry straw, along with food and fresh water that is not frozen. “That is the biggest concern, is death by hypothermia right now. I know that there are people that aren’t able to have their pets inside due to landlords. I would politely ask landlords if you do have tenants that do have outside animals that you don’t allow inside, to please allow them to have them inside for the next few days,” Tucker said.



People are encouraged to watch for the warning signs of hypothermia in their pets. Warning signs include strong shivering, listlessness and lethargy. It can be caused by extended exposure to the cold, or wet fur and skin.



If you see an animal outside without shelter, you are urged to contact your local law enforcement agency. In Texarkana, Arkansas city limits, you can call the police department at (903) 798-3130.