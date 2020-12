TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they've arrested two people accused of stealing packages from homes around Texarkana after getting a flood of 911 calls Wednesday reporting the thefts and a description of their truck, but not before they led officers on a brief chase.

Texarkana, Arkansas police gathered information that a black male in a white Nissan Titan was travelling through neighborhoods and taking delivered packages from residences.