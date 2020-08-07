The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Overton Brooks VA in Texarkana to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing for veterans

Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center announced Thursday that it is partnering with the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs and the Arkansas Department of Health to offers its second drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Texarkana Veterans Clinic.

According to Overton Brooks VA, the next testing is Saturday, Aug. 8, from 8 a.m.-noon. The clinic is located at 910 Realtor Avenue, Texarkana, Arkansas, 71854.

The Shreveport VA hospital, the ADVA, and the ADH join the nation to stop the spread of the virus. Along with state partners, over 130 tests were completed during the Aug. 1, drive-thru.

Eligible Veterans, and their spouse or caregiver, in the Texarkana area, are urged to get tested without leaving their vehicles’ comfort. 

