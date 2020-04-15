Parade held at ETX assisted living facility

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents in a senior living facility were treated to a parade Wednesday afternoon.

Encompass Home Health organized the drive thru event at Brookdale on Moore’s Lane in Texarkana, Texas. Seniors watched the parade from inside the facility while vehicles passed by, along the circle drive in front of the building.



Parade drivers honked and waved signs with encouraging messages. “This is uplifting our residents and thanking our workers for hanging in there through all of this,” said Brookdale Program Coord. Suzanne Wilkerson. She added that the parade gave residents something to look forward to.



According to a post on Brookdale’s Facebook page on March 19, the facility is restricting all visitors and non-essential healthcare personnel for the health and safety of residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic.