Participants still needed for cookie eating contest during Txk Mardi Gras festivities

TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) – Mardi Gras Festivities are set to kick off Saturday morning in downtown Texarkana and among the events will be a cookie eating competition!

Graham Slam Bakery owner Emily Graham said she got the idea from a customer. The contest involves eating as many chocolate chip cookies as you can in just three minutes.

The winner will receive a trophy and lots of other goodies from local restaurants. All proceeds will benefit Harvest Regional Food Bank. “I think it’s one of the biggest and best nonprofits in Texarkana. They help so many people throughout our whole four states area .. and I think hunger is a problem nobody should have to deal with,” Graham said.



Harvest Regional Food Bank Executive Director Camille Wrinkle said, “Every dollar that we get from the proceeds, we’re able to turn that into five and a half meals for thousands of people that we serve every year.” The food bank serves counties in southwest Arkansas and in east Texas.



If you’re interested in signing up, there’s still room. Only 8 participants have signed up as of Friday and Graham said they’re mostly men.



If you’d like to take part, you can just show up at the main stage on Front St. in downtown Texarkana before noon, when the contest is set to begin. The cost is $25.