Party in the park for some Texarkana summer campers

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Some students with special needs are celebrating the end of summer with a special picnic.

About 50 kids from several Texarkana-area school districts had a party in Spring Lake Park Thursday. The children range in ages from 3 to 9 and all have autism or another developmental disability.

The event marks the end of their five-week summer camp program that allowed the kids to practice communication skills and become more familiar with going out into public places.

Officials said there’s a big need for programs like this in our area.

“It’s very hard to keep them occupied and keep them in a routine, so this has been very helpful,” said Becky Graham, special education coordinator for Texarkana Independent School District. “A lot of parents have been very appreciative of having activities for them to do during the week and kind of keep a semblance of routine going through the summer.”

This is the second year for the summer camp, funded by a grant by the Texas Education Agency.

