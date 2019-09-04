Pay ordinances approved for police, fire in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Ark. board members decided Tuesday night on pay issues affected police and fire, and raises for all employees may be voted on later this month.



The pay packages just approved include giving the departments two and a half percent raises based on the city’s fund balance. The new rules also compare police and fire salaries to others in the region on an annual basis.

Mayor Allen Brown said he’s not 100 percent happy with the ordinances, but he’s satisfied the city’s moving in the right direction. “I want the board to continue to concentrate on trying to increase revenues of the city so that we’re not on that threshold of whether we should give it or not give it. To get the city in better financial shape, we’ve got to start increasing the revenues and it’s gonna take some sacrifices on our part, economically, to make some investments .. to do some things that we need to do to create some economic opportunities here,” he said.



The issue came to the forefront after a group representing the Texarkana, Ark. police department sued the city, claiming it was mismanaging sales tax revenue meant to fund raises. A judge recently urged both sides to work it out, or he may declare the sales taxes unconstitutional. A call to a spokesperson representing the group suing the city was not returned Tuesday night.



Fire Chief David Fletcher said his department decided to stay neutral on the issue. “It was actually not as good as an ordinance that we were already operating under. But, on the flip side of that, if it moves that lawsuit out of the courts and we avoid a disaster of losing that sales tax, then we can accept this ordinance.”

Tuesday night, Brown also asked city staff to pursue an ordinance to place on the board’s next agenda to give all city employees a two percent pay raise. There was no objection. The next meeting is set for Sept. 16.



