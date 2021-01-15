Pedestrian hit by truck in Texarkana dies; Charges against driver upgraded to murder

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KSHV) – Charges against a Texarkana man accused of running over a pedestrian last weekend have been upgraded to murder after the victim died from his injuries Wednesday.

Montavious Sharp, 22, was originally charged with aggravated assault in connection to a hit-and-run incident that left a 35-year-old man critically injured on Saturday, Jan. 9.

Police say their investigation revealed that the 35-year-old victim was intentionally struck by Sharp while walking on the sidewalk in the 2200 block N. Stateline. The two men are believed to have been business partners.

Sharp fled the scene but turned himself in to detectives later that evening. He remains in the Bi-State Jail.

Detectives are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or what led up to it, to call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116.