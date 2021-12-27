Pedestrian hit, injured in crash in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A pedestrian was injured Monday night when they were struck by a vehicle crossing North Stateline Ave.

Around 6:00 p.m. Monday, Texarkana police received a call that a man was injured while crossing the 5300 block of North Stateline Ave. near the Waffle House.

According to police, the man walked in front of a car heading southbound when he was struck. He suffered head trauma and broken ribs and was taken to the hospital. Police have not yet released his condition.

The crash is still under investigation.