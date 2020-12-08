Pedestrian hit, killed on ETX interstate over the weekend identified

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The name of the woman struck and killed on Interstate 30 over the weekend in Texarkana has been released as the Texas Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the fatal collision.

According to Texas DPS, 21-year-old Iisha Crawford was hit around 6:21 p.m. Saturday by a pickup truck on I-30 Saturday night west of State Line Ave. She died on the way to the hospital.

Officials said the driver of the truck was not injured. They say a preliminary investigation indicates that Crawford was attempting to cross the interstate going south when a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound and struck Crawford.

DPS officials said the crash remains under investigation.