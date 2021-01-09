Pedestrian in Texarkana struck by truck in hit-and-run, TTPD investigating

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Detectives and traffic investigators are on the scene of a hit and run in Texarkana where a man was struck by a truck while he was on a sidewalk Saturday afternoon.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, officers were called to the 2200 block of N. Stateline about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. When they arrived at the scene, TTPD learned that a 35-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when he was struck by a pickup truck. The man was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police say they believe the victim was hit by a white Dodge flatbed truck, and the driver ran him over intentionally.