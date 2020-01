TEXARKANA, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS)- A Hope, Arkansas man was struck and killed in a fatal pedestrian accident on Jan.03.

According to the press release, at approximately 2:18 a.m. 51-year-old, Rickey Toney of Hope, Ar. was walking in the roadway southbound on Highway 67 when he was struck by a driver of a Suburban.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by Miller County Coroner, Dakota Bloyd at 4:02 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.