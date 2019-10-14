Pedestrians urged to look twice before crossing the street

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas transportation officials have launched a pedestrian safety campaign.

They want to remind drivers and pedestrians to slow down and be alert. Officials said last year in the Texarkana area, there were 37 traffic crashes involving pedestrians, resulting in four deaths and 13 serious injuries.

Authorities said the top factors contributing to the crashes include pedestrians and drivers not paying attention and speeding.

Pedestrians are encouraged to look twice before crossing the street.

“The days are getting shorter now so there’s more people walking around at night, we have a lot of events at night, football games, trick or treating coming up, things like that,” said TxDOT spokesman Marcus Sandifer. “But, if you’re walking at night, wear light clothing, reflective clothing, and use extra precaution when you’re crossing roadways or walking near roadways.”

Across the state of Texas, officials said there were almost 5,700 crashes involved pedestrians in 2018.

