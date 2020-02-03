People line up for new ETX restaurant

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – People started lining up at 6:45 a.m. on Monday for the opening of a new restaurant in Texarkana, Texas.

Walk-On’s officially opened its doors around 11 a.m. Dozens of people stood in line to be among the first through the door. “I am excited because I want to get a t-shirt and football!” laughed Karen Richard.



In a statement, Co-Owner and NFL star Drew Brees said the sports bar and grill features a game day atmosphere paired with southern hospitality. Officials on site were happy with the turnout. “Excited to be here, can’t wait to see everybody come out, we are so excited to finally be in Texarkana,” said Brad Pereira, Walk-On’s Texarkana general manager.

As part of the festivities, the restaurant also presented a check for $3,535 to local non-profit group Runnin’ WJ Ranch.