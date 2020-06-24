Petition calls for the removal of Texarkana Confederate monument

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Black Lives Matter Texarkana has started a petition to remove the Confederate monument from downtown Texarkana.

The Confederate Mothers Monument stands on State Line Road in Texarkana, just inside the Texas line. The marble monument, dedicated in 1918, is thought to be the only Confederate monument to include a woman in Texas. (Photo source: Sydney Simone, KTAL/KMSS)

The Confederate Mothers Monument stands on State Line Road in Texarkana, just inside the Texas line. The marble monument, dedicated in 1918, is thought to be the only Confederate monument to include a woman in Texas.

The BLM Texarkana petition calls the monument an enduring symbol of the Confederacy.

Whereas the Confederacy was founded on the principal that “the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery—subordination to the superior race—is his natural and normal condition” 1 , we find that this symbol is no longer compatible with the values and principles of modern-day citizens of Texarkana. Black Lives Matter Texarkana Petition

“I don’t want the statue destroyed. I want that to be preserved. It is history period. Our Native Americans were involved in the confederacy. Our African Americans were involved in the confederacy. We have to educate them about that statue. And I would like to see it in a museum so that we can teach our children and generations to come about the generations of that statue,” said Bess Williams, Black Lives Matter Texarkana Activist.

According to the online petition, the goal is to reach 1000 signatures and anyone signing the petition must live in Texarkana, Texas. Williams said once the goal is met, they’ll present this information to the Texarkana, Texas city council.

As of Wednesday afternoon the petition had over 600 signatures.

Anyone who wants to sign the petition can click here.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.