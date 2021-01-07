Phase 1B vaccine distribution begins in Northeast Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The first phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution is underway in the Texarkana area for anyone 65 and older or 18 and up with chronic illness, but with the current limited supply, the Texas Hospital Association says people seeking vaccines should be patient as entities work to inoculate as many as they can.

The Moderna vaccine is being administered at Christus Trinity Clinics. Super One grocery stores and local pharmacies will have soon have vaccines in East Texas.

Vaccines are by appointment only. Medical professionals recommend checking for appointment slots on a daily basis.

“If they’re eligible and there’s a vaccine available at a clinic nearby, they’ll be routed to schedule that appointment to get that vaccine,” said Andria Cardinalli-Stein, CHRISTUS Ambulatory Chief.

Appointments book quickly, but more time slots become available as more doses come in. Health care facilities hope to get more in the next few weeks.

“We have so much demand for this 1-B category. I anticipate it will be several months before we move beyond 1-B. There are millions of Texans in the Northeast Texas area that qualify for this,” said Cardinalli-Stein.

You can schedule your appointment time on the Christus Trinity Clinic website. Before booking an appointment time go through an eligibility checker to see if you qualify for the vaccine.

Moderna vaccine is only available for adults 18 and older. However, the state of Texas allows children 16 and older to get the Pfizer vaccine if they have a chronic illness.