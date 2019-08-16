Pioneer Days fest underway in ETX

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The 49th annual Pioneer Days festival is underway in New Boston, Texas!

Almost a hundred vendors are on hand through Saturday night at the event downtown.

The festival features lots of rides, food and crafts. There will be free, live music on Friday and Saturday nights, as well. Country music singer Moe Bandy will take the stage Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday at 8:30 p.m., people can hear a popular Eagles tribute band. “”Now, they’re the hottest thing in Branson, Missouri right now, so I thought, why not bring them to the hottest festival in Texas? So,that’s what we’re looking forward to,” said festival organizer Charlie Clark.

Gates open again Friday night in New Boston at 5 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. On Saturday, festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a parade. On Saturday, the festival will continue until midnight.

You can find more information on the event’s Facebook page @NewBostonPioneerDaysFestival

