Pleasant Grove ISD confirms employee awaiting COVID-19 test results

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Classes will continue Monday under the normal school schedule in the Pleasant Grove Independent School District after an employee notified the district that they are being tested for COVID-19.

According to a statement released late Friday night by Superintendent Chad Pirtle, that decision was made after taking the employee’s risk factors into account and consulting with local and state health officials.

Pirtle said the employee notified the school district at approximately 4:30 p.m. Friday that they had been tested at a local medical facility earlier in the day.

“Medical professionals did not place the employee under quarantine. In a phone call consulting with the Bowie County Health Department, the fact that the employee was not quarantined indicates the employee is not under investigation with the Center for Disease Control. The employee shared they have not traveled more than one hour from Texarkana, and to their knowledge, the employee has not come in contact with anyone who is infected with the Coronavirus. Test results are anticipated no later than Wednesday, March 18. The employee will not return to work until after the results are received.”

While classes will resume Monday, Pirtle said district custodial staff will complete a thorough cleaning and disinfect the employee’s workspace and surrounding areas this weekend.

“I ask you to respect the privacy of our employee during this time and refrain from spreading rumors about this situation.”

We are blessed to have great healthcare in Texarkana. I am thankful for the expert knowledge and resources within the Bowie County Health Department and Texas Department of State Health Services during this time. My team will continue to prioritize the safety and health of our students and staff in Hawk Nation.”

Pirtle said he would provide more information after test results have been received.

“At this time, after consulting with the Bowie County Health Department and Texas Department of State Health Services, I do not believe it is unsafe to attend any campus in the Pleasant Grove Independent School District.”

