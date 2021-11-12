Pleasant Grove ISD gets their own law enforcement agency

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KTAL/KSHV) – The Pleasant Grove Independent School District’s police department is now an official law enforcement agency.

At last night’s school board meeting the Director of Security for the district announced the department has been assigned an agency number by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. The Texarkana Texas Police Department would loan a School Resource Officer to the district each school year, but with the new status the school will be able to house multiple employees of its own. The TTPD says in light of staff shortages this is a good move for the school so they can be self-sustaining.

As student enrollment continues to grow the district says the police department is imperative for student safety.

“To be partners in education with us they’re not there necessarily to write citations to students, that’s that’s not the purpose of this. It’s really we’re really looking at it from a security standpoint to keep our kids and our students and staff safe,” said Pleasant Grove ISD Superintendent Chad Pirtle.

The old elementary school building will be police headquarters. The school board says they only have a few administrative tasks to complete before it’s a fully functional police department. The next step will be hiring employees for the new police department. They estimate it will take about one month to finish hiring all of the new officers.