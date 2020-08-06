Pleasant Grove ISD says 5 staff have tested positive for COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Pleasant Grove ISD says five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Chad Pirtle posted a letter on the district website saying the district has five confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its staff “and nine individuals who are considered at a moderate to high risk of exposure.”

“These individuals are all self-quarantined and will not return until they meet the return to school protocol,” Pirtle says in his letter.

Those protocols can be read here.

Pirtle says the district “will have cases of COVID-19 throughout this school year on our campuses.”

In an effort to reduce the incidence of infection, though, he says school staff will be required to screen daily and all visitors to campus will be screened upon arrival.

Parents are asked to keep their children home if the children exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the illness. They also are asked to notify the school of any symptoms, exposure, or

positive test results.

