Police arrest man on roof of Texarkana car wash after break-in

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police say they had to get some help from the fire department with a ladder truck to arrest a man caught breaking into a local car wash through the roof over the weekend.

TTPD received an alarm call for the Baywash Car Wash in the 4200 block of N. Stateline at 4:15 a.m Saturday. Officers on the scene say they heard movement on the roof and saw a man identified as Wayde Land, 37, of Texarkana on the roof. Land refused to come down on his own so officers requested help from the Texarkana Fire Department. Police were able to make the arrest using the ladder truck brought to the scene from a nearby fire station.

Police say Land used a grinder saw to cut a hole in the roof just large enough to get inside the building. Once inside, he loaded up several tools he found there and managed to break into one of the vending machines on the wall too. He was attempting to leave the business when police arrived to investigate the cause of the alarm.

Land was booked into Bi-State jail and charged with burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance and is held on a $25,000 bond.