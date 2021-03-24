Police educate ETX students of dangers lurking online

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Sixth, seventh and eighth graders at Texas Middle School are getting a lesson from police about the consequences of bad behavior online.

Texarkana, Texas Police Officer Shawn Vaughn warned kids not to take pictures, or let anyone take pictures of them, that involve nudity or bad language. “You can go to jail. I mean, employers, universities, are making decisions on admission and hiring you based on things that are being posted on social media. A lot of times, people aren’t thinking things through, they’re just in a moment,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn also spoke to students about not distributing photos of anyone else and recognizing dangerous situations online.

Educators said seventh grade is when most kids start getting more involved with social media, and they see first-hand how kids are impacted by their decisions. “I really feel as a parent also, of children, that we have a responsibility to monitor what we’re doing, what are kids are doing, but if we can’t monitor all the time, which we can’t, it’s good to give them the tools and make sure they’re well prepared for the impact of social media,” said TMS Head Principal Tim Lambert.

Lambert added that the online safety program is very popular with parents. “Our jobs as adults is to protect them from some of those impulsive decisions. and they are very impulsive at this age. And we want to, again, give them the tools to take a deep breath, slow down, and make a better decision where it won’t impact their life.”



Some eighth grade students in Wednesday’s class said after listening to the information, they feel more informed. “People my age will just take photos and not think about the consequences that’ll come afterwards, so I feel like it was good that we learned about that today,” said Nathan Gage Dewberry.



Student Haven Smith added, “A lot of people have like private Instagram’s and things … I think it’s important to stay informed about this stuff,” she said.

Police advised kids that a good rule of thumb is to not post anything their grandmother wouldn’t approve of. “We just want to make sure that they have the tools to be able to make good decisions, decisions that they’re not gonna regret,” Vaughn said.