Police: He just walked out of the door with the guy’s stuff

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Police is asking the public to help identify a man who is accused of stealing a wallet from a convenience store a couple of weeks ago.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, a man dropped his wallet after he paid for gas. As he was leaving the store, another man came inside shortly after, picked the wallet up, and stuck it in his pocket.

Police say the man never said a word to the clerk, nor did he attempt to find the owner of the wallet.

The victim had just gotten paid and inside of the wallet was money and jewelry.

Anyone with a tip on this man’s identity is urged to contact TTPD at 903-798-3116.

