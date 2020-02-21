Police investigate fatal shooting in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Arkansas, police are investigating following a fatal shooting Thursday night.

First responders arrived to the scene in the 200 block of South Mosley Road just after 5:30 p.m. to find an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

Police say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, investigators say they are treating the shooting as accidental, pending the report from the department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

