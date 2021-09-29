Police: Man charged with DWI after crashing into officer’s patrol vehicle in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man has been charged with DWI after hitting a police officer’s patrol vehicle Tuesday night in Texarkana.

Officer Landon Simmons was just a few minutes into his shift when his vehicle was hit by another car at South Lake Drive and W. 4th Street.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, Simmons was trying to turn onto Lake Drive when a northbound Chrysler Pacifica, driven by 31-year-old Brian Owens, hit him.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed that Simmons was the second vehicle to turn onto Lake Drive after the light turned green. At that same time, police said Owens’ vehicle could be seen speeding through the intersection from the south.

Police said that Owens never slowed down for the light or “seemed to have done anything to avoid the crash.”

Owens was arrested for DWI and booked into the Bi-State Jail after being checked out at the hospital.

Simmons was treated at the Texarkana Emergency Center and later released. His patrol car is considered a total loss after the wreck.