Police on scene of fatal shooting at Texarkana apartment complex

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – One man has been shot and killed at an apartment complex in Texarkana, Texas.
It happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday inside an apartment at the Rosehill Ridge Apartments on Stuckey Street.
One man who was shot inside an apartment died at the scene. He has not been identified. Police say a suspect is in custody.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
