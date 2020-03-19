1  of  2
Breaking News
Statewide OMV locations to close due to COVID-19 precautions WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards confirms 380 cases, 10 deaths from COVID-19 in Louisiana

Police on scene of fatal shooting at Texarkana apartment complex

Texarkana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Texarkana, Texas police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday inside an apartment at the Rosehill Ridge Apartments on Stuckey Street. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – One man has been shot and killed at an apartment complex in Texarkana, Texas.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday inside an apartment at the Rosehill Ridge Apartments on Stuckey Street.

One man who was shot inside an apartment died at the scene. He has not been identified. Police say a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Trending Stories

Don't Miss