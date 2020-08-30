Police say Texarkana man, 78, fatally shoots son, 42

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — A 42-year-old man was fatally shot by his 78-year-old father after allegedly threatening to kill the older man in Texarkana, Arkansas, according to police.

Mark Mullins was found dead in an Arkansas side home Saturday, police Lt. Ed Chattaway told the Texarkana Gazette.

Richard Mullins told officers that his son threatened to kill him during an argument and the father said he was getting into his truck to leave when the son threatened again to kill him, according to Chattaway.

Richard Mullins said he then picked up a gun from his truck and shot Mark Mullins, Chattaway said.

Chattaway said Richard Mullins has not been arrested and the prosecuting attorney will decide whether to file charges after police complete and turn in their report on the shooting.

