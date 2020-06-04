Police, SWAT on scene of standoff with robbery suspect at Texarkana apartment complex

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police and SWAT are on the scene of a standoff with a barricaded armed robbery suspect at a Texarkana apartment complex.

It all started just before 5 p.m. when the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Thomas King, Jr., was spotted on State Line Avenue by Texarkana, Arkansas police, and fled to the Texas side of the line. Police say he bailed from his vehicle near the Ridgewood Apartments on Richmond Road and ran into an apartment there.

Police got a search warrant and have attempted to make contact with him. They say he has ignored their attempts to communicate. SWAT has been called to the scene, as police are operating under the assumption that the man is armed.

A woman and some children left the apartment unharmed, but police say if the man does not give himself up, SWAT will have to move in and take him into custody.

Property manager Paul Harness issued a statement to media Thursday afternoon to clarify that the man is not a tenant and that they are trying to make the complex safe for families.

“This guy just ran up off the road and into the apartment complex,” Harness said.

