Police actively search for Texarkana man accused of murder

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities in Texarkana are still actively searching for a man who they say is responsible for multiple shootings across state lines.

Over the last two weeks, there have been several shootings in Texarkana. Officials believe one man is connected to three of the recent incidents.

Both the Texarkana Arkansas and Texas Police Departments are looking for 20-year-old Marquis Jujuan Thompson.

Authorities say last week, Thompson shot the same man twice on two separate occasions 10 days apart on both sides of the Stateline.

Officials say Thompson has multiple felony warrants for murder, arragvated assault, probation violation for a 2017 shooting, and stalking and intimidation.

Texarkana Texas Police Department’s public information officer, Shawn Vaughn, says officials have evidence connecting Thompson to the shooting yesterday.

“Yesterday we were able to obtain information and identification on Thompson to know that he was the one responsible for the shooting yesterday. We know that there are people here in the community that are helping him. Helping him to hide. Helping him to stay away from us,” said Shawn Vaughn, Texarkana Texas Police Department.

Authorities tell us this shooting is not connected to Chili’s crime. Officials say none of these incidents are random acts. The victims were targeted.

Thompson is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials are offering up to $1,000 dollars for anyone who comes forward with information. If you know anything you’re encouraged to call crime stoppers (903) 793- 7867.