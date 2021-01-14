Police, SWAT arrive at home in Texarkana in search of murder suspect

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities have arrived at a home in Texarkana in hopes of nabbing a man who is believed to be responsible for the shooting death of 29-year-old Nichlos Muldrow earlier this week.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department and the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department are actively searching for 20-year-old Marquis Jujuan Thompson, who is wanted for fatally shooting Muldrow on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Texarkana Texas police and SWAT members showed up outside a home on Belt Line and Babb Lane Thursday afternoon. Police say they are not sure if Thompson is inside of the home, but they are staying nearby just in case. Authorities have also towed a vehicle off the scene for evidence.

The fatal shooting happened around 11:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of New Boston Road. TTPD officers say they received a call about a shooting outside of Harbor Freight and when they arrived at the scene, they learned Muldrow was shot multiple times before driving his car into a Whataburger parking lot next door, and he crashed into a crepe myrtle tree in front of the restaurant.

Muldrow was rushed to Wadley Regional Medical Center but died from his injuries after he arrived.

Thompson is also wanted for shooting another man twice within a few days of each other earlier this month.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.