Pop to the Culture: Texarkana Museums System celebrates 50th anniversary with trivia event

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The Texarkana Museums System says it is celebrating its 50th year with a trivia event on the Ace of Club lawn on Saturday, June 19.

The event will start at 3:00 p.m. Teams are invited and individuals are being encouraged to participate as well.

Teams of four are $15 and Individuals are $5. All the questions will be coming from 1970’s events and pop culture.

For more information or to register, go to www.TexarkanaMuseums.org/events, call 903-793-4831, or email aceofclubs@texarkanamusems.org.

The Museum of Regional History, founded in 1971, is the oldest museum in Texarkana, according to Texarkana Museums System. Located in the oldest surviving building in Texarkana, MoRH offers public programs on the first Saturday of every month in addition to permanent and traveling exhibits exploring the vast and unique history of the ArkLaTex.

For more information about this or upcoming events, please visit us on Facebook, refer to our calendar at www.TexarkanaMuseums.org, or call 903-793-4831.