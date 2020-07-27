Popular Texarkana restaurant closing soon

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A popular Texarkana restaurant is closing its Texas location. Hopkins IceHouse won’t be in Texarkana, Texas much longer.

After five years of maintaining two Hopkins IceHouse locations in Texarkana, one on each side of the state line, owner David Jones decided to lease the Texas location to another restaurant.

“This was just a much better location as far as traffic and the population density is much larger here on this side of time,” said Jones.

Jones said the pandemic has slowed customer numbers down tremendously, and leasing the space is the best option. He said all his employees will still have a job when the restaurant changes ownership.

“I arranged it so that the business would actually hire all the employees and take over all the employees that are here now. So they’ll have their same job,” said Jones.

A group that started a chain called “Mighty Crab” will be taking over this location. The chain already has restaurants in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Monroe, Louisiana.

“Well, of course, I have mixed feelings about it. I think the restaurant is a really good restaurant. I think they have a great variety of seafood. Somethings that aren’t offered in Texarkana. So, it’s just an added bonus for the community here,” said Jones.

The new restaurant is set to open Mid- September. The Hopkin’s Icehouse location in Texarkana, Arkansas will remain open.

