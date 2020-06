TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A power outage in South Texarkana caused stores on New Boston Road to close down Monday morning.

According to Swepco 3,500 customers were without power 10 minutes before 10:00 a.m.

As of 11:15 a.m. power has been restored for businesses including Walmart and Subway.

Walmart Manager, Jonathon Montgomery, says doors are back open and they are allowing customers in for business again.