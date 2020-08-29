Power still out in Southwest Arkansas

Texarkana

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. – The power is slowly beginning to come back on for folks in Southwest Arkansas. In Columbia County, over 2,000 people are without power and in neighboring Lafayette County, over 800 people remain without power.

The good news is, there are dozens of linemen on the ground working to restore the power. Many businesses here have been without power since 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Some residents said they’ve been spending most of their time outdoors since it’s cooler than inside their house.

“It was rough on him last night. He’s used to a nightlight. It was hot, but he kept saying ‘daddy it’s gone be alright. It’s gone be alright,” said Jerry Dudley, Lewisville, Arkansas Resident.

Local authorities said anyone with a medical needs should contact their local fire department for a generator to assist with things like oxygen machines.

“It’s my understanding that most of Stamps have gotten restored but none of Lewisville yet. We do not time table as to when,” said Chief Deputy James Barnes, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Some Lewisville residents said the electric company, Entergy, told them it could be as long as Sunday before the power comes back on.

