Pride Academy packs meals for families in Texarkana Area

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Pride Academy is joining forces with the Pack Shack to make meals for families in need in the Texarkana Area.

The peer leaders of Pride Academy, a youth leadership group, decided to do several community service projects this week in place of their annual camp.

About 80 people volunteered on Wednesday, law enforcement officers, kids, and families.

“Today they wanted to do this project with the Pack Shack. And basically break the record for the amount of meals made in Arkansas for two-thousand and twenty. The record is 24,000 and we’re going to try to smash past that,” said Sgt. Kristi Bennett, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

Kristi Bennett with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department said the goal is to pack 30,000 meals.

Harvest Regional Food Bank will be responsible for distributing the food packages.

