Proposal seeks to dissolve A&P Commission in SWAR city

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A proposal to dissolve the city’s Advertising & Promotion Commission will be considered at Monday’s Texarkana, Ark. Board of Directors meeting.

The proposal also seeks to repeal the restaurant and hotel taxes that fund the commission. Two percent of money generated by restaurants, and three percent of revenue generated by a hotel and motel tax are credited to the A&P Commission Fund.

The goal of the commission is to encourage tourism in the city. The proposal is sponsored by Director Steven Hollibush. If passed, the measure should take effect immediately.

Monday’s meeting is set to take place at 4 p.m. and will be streamed live on the city’s Youtube page.



