Public input needed on Stateline Avenue improvements

TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) – Changes to Stateline Avenue could be on the way, and transportation officials want public input on what those changes should be.

Texas and Arkansas transportation officials along with area economic development leaders are looking for opinions regarding proposed changes to the road, which runs through both states.

Texarkana Chamber of Commerce Business Retention and Expansion Director Robbin Bass sits on the Stateline Corridor Project Advisory Committee. She said the study will provide a vision to increase economic attractiveness to the region. “It is imperative and important that we all give our input, not just as a citizen, but as a business owner, as an economic developer. We just really value the input you’re going to give us and help us create a new vision for Stateline Avenue,” Bass said.



The study will address improved pedestrian, bicycle and transit facilities.

One public meeting has already been held, and two more will be scheduled in the coming months. You can find the link at https://www.statelinecorridor.com/.