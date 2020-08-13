Rainfall leads to high flooded roads and homes in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas(KTAL/KMSS)- The national weather service says heavy rainfall today in Texarkana was the fourth all-time highest the area has ever seen.

According to Texarkana Texas Police Department, police on both sides of the state line say they received almost a hundred calls about flooded roads, homes, and cars stalled. Some residents even had to leave their home.

Miller County Emergency Management Officials say they evacuated 52 residents out of Sterling Crest Retirement Apartment due to high levels of water.

“And I could tell that it was quickly rising I could see it coming halfway up to the cars and even up to the bumper, and I knew that this was getting bad here,”said Manager of Sterling Crest, James Stanley

All residents of the Sterling Crest Retirement home were safely moved to dry grounds and have another place to stay until they can safely return to their homes.

The Red Cross also stepped in to help some of the families. Management says they need at least a day to assess the extent of the damage.