Randy Sams Shelter feeds Texarkana citizens

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – About 200 volunteers spent their morning serving clients at the Randy Sams’ Outreach Shelter on Thanksgiving Day.

More than 400 people had a warm meal thanks to donations from the community.

Both the servers and clients were overjoyed to have a warm meal prepared.

“What it’s about is to give back. You can’t forget where you come from. Because everyone is just one paycheck away from being homeless,” Randy Sams Shelter resident Wayne Goff said.

Thanksgiving dinner coordinator Glenda Thrash says she looks forward to this time of the year. It’s a time when everyone should give back.

“I’ve already cried once and I’ll probably cry again. It is absolutely overwhelming the people that have come out. That have brought food. I’ve told all the guys that area eating- all the people that are eating if you one, two, three, four, however many servings you want we’ve got it.”

People of all ages showed up on Thanksgiving morning to feed those in need of a meal.

“It’s just nice to and a bunch of people just don’t have a lot that other people have,” volunteer Aubrie McGhee said.

