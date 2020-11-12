ETX shelter sets fundraising goal

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Randy Sam’s Outreach Shelter is trying to raise $50,000 for its general fund by the end of the year.

Officials said they had to cancel this year’s two biggest fundraisers because of COVID-19, and they’re trying to be proactive. Board members say funding in 2021 is unknown.



The non-profit is also making changes for its Thanksgiving meal because of the pandemic. “We are not utilizing donors this year to come and help serve the meal, we’re simply asking that the public will bring any dishes or food items by to our shelter at 402 Oak Street,” said Executive Director Jennifer Lacefield.

For more information, visit https://randysams.org/.