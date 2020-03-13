Recount is set to take place Saturday in race for Precinct 3 county commissioner

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – According to unofficial results, incumbent James Strain won the election by 28 votes against challenger Kyle Barrett. Since election day, we’ve been alerted to numerous complaints from residents regarding that particular race.

“The people I wanted to vote for wasn’t even on our ballots. So I just voted the best I could and come back home,” Lannie Johnson, a Bowie County Democrat.

Lannie Johnson said she didn’t get to vote for who she wanted to. This year, election officials moved her precinct – precinct 20. Johnson said it was confusing to her.

“Where we usually vote there was nobody there. Not a car or anything. So, I went to the city hall and I asked the lady there. I said ‘Where are we voting?’. She said well most people are voting over at the high school. So I went over there and they told me no I couldn’t vote there. I had to go out five miles to vote in Oak Grove,” said Johnson.

Bowie County Elections Administrator Pat McCoy says party chair-persons have the authority to change the election locations during the primaries. Johnson said she wasn’t aware of the change.

We reached out to both party chairs about that change. The Republican Party chair, Gary Singleton responded with this statement:

“I have been made aware of several complaints by one of the candidates and I am currently in the process of inquiring into the same. Our goal is to always provide elections that are legal, transparent and fair. I will work with the Republican Party of Texas and the Secretary of State to ensure that goal is met.”

Although Johnson is a Democrat, she says her intention was to vote in the Republican primary, but she says she was handed a democratic ballot.

“I really felt like it was being tampered with. Like they got certain places for certain people to vote but looked like it would be for everybody but it wasn’t,” said Johnson.

Johnson said hopefully Saturday’s recount will give everyone peace of mind. No matter the outcome.

The challenger in that race, Kyle Barrett, said he looks forward to Saturday’s recount. It’s set to take place at 8 a.m. at the Bowie County Courthouse in New Boston, TX.

Barrett said he will have a legal team present.

