Red River Army Depot announces huge layoff in workforce

RED RIVER ARMY DEPOT, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The Red River Army Depot has announced they are laying off nearly 200 employees later in 2021 due to a declining workload and projected reductions in other systems.

According to RRAD, the reduction will impact up to 92 contract personnel and 88 government term employees in October 2021.

“The ebb and flow of our contractor and term workforce enables Red River Army Depot to surge to mission requirements when necessary,” said Red River Army Depot Commander Col. John Kredo.

“The labor contract allows Red River to meet its modernization and sustainment goals while maintaining fiscal responsibility to our taxpayers.”

The projected reductions are based on the workload identified as of May 2021. Kredo said Army leaders continue to seek appropriate opportunities to maximize the depot’s capabilities.

“Red River is posturing itself for the future and work toward modernization in support of the Army’s future needs,” he said.