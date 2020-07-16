Red River Army Depot gets new commander

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Red River Army Depot has a new commanding officer taking over the base.

Commander Jack Kredo said out his 23 years of leading soldiers, Red River Army Depot has directly impacted every one of his soldiers.

Kredo said his first goal is to protect his soldiers and the workers on base during the pandemic. COVID-19 hasn’t slowed down the production of military vehicles.

As for the United States military, one of their main initiatives is the new modernization process called the “Army Futures Command”.

“Red River Army Depot is going to be a large part of that modernization process in sustaining current weapon systems and equipment as well as future weapons and equipment,” said Kredo.

The depot gets a new commanding officer every 2 years. The next one is set to take office in 2022. Kredo said he was chosen for the job and it’s his duty to uphold the standards.

