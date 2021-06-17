Red River Army Depot welcomes new DLA command officer

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A change of command ceremony was held at the Red River Army Depot on Thursday.

The change of command ceremony recognized outgoing Lt. Col. Seth Olmstead, who’s now retiring, for his 25 years of service. Olmstead relinquished authority and welcomed incoming Lt. Col. Sonia Huertas.

“Out of all the places I’ve been to over my career, I’ve never been to a place where people are this friendly. You don’t meet a stranger here. You just meet people you haven’t met yet,” said Olmstead.

Huertas, a Puerto Rico native, now heads the defense logistics agency distribution at the installation. Huertas is the first Hispanic and second woman in red river’s history to hold this title. She wants all women and the Hispanic community to know…

“Nothing is impossible. Just look at me. I come from a poor island from Puerto Rico. With a thick accent and it’s plenty opportunities. This is the land of the free,” said Huertas.

Huertas enlisted in the army in 1999. she says her only goal now is to expand the opportunities for growth and continue the work of Olmstead.

“I just hope I can open doors for more females to come after me,” said Huertas.

Olmstead says he plans to use this time to travel and make up for lost time with family. Before he closes this chapter he wants to leave Col. Huertas with some advice.

“If I could hand one thing off to her it’s to always trust your gut. And uh- make sure that you trust your employees too because they’ll keep you going and they’ll keep you moving in the right direction,” said Olmstead.

The change in command ceremony takes place every two years.