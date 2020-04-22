Researchers say the COVID-19 infection rate is slowing down

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A researcher in the Texarkana, Texas area said the COVID-19 infection rate is heading in the right direction. Dr. Benjamin Neuman, a Texas A&M University Texarkana (TAMUT) Professor, said the number of cases will continue to go down if people continue to follow the state orders and CDC guidelines.

“We’ve reached the peak and we’re just coming downhill in this entire part of the country and in the whole US in general,” said Neuman.

Researcher Dr. Benjamin Neuman said the number of COVID-19 cases is growing at a steady pace. However, he said that can quickly change if we don’t take necessary precautions like wearing masks in public places.

“What the mask is doing is you’re not so much protecting yourself from getting infected. We know it’s not one hundred percent successful there, but you are preventing yourself if you do happen to have an infection from spreading it to other people,” Neuman.

Neuman said if we have the proper personal protective equipment, available testing, and contact tracing then “We can actually start to open the economy and we can do this in a safe way. The best way I’ve heard this put is that the economy is not just based on money but on trust. You have to be able to trust that you’re not going to get a deadly virus infection from your hotdog vendor.”

Although there is no vaccine for COVID-19 yet, there are other tests available that can help detect people that are infected.

“We can actually beat this thing. And when it goes away, it goes away forever. Unless we mess it up this year, we actually won’t have to worry about this virus ever again,” said Neuman.

As of Wednesday, Bowie County has 89 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six deaths.

