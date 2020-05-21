Resident injured in ETX suspicious fire

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators were on the scene of a suspicious fire in Bowie County on Thursday.

It happened on Wednesday around noon at 1002 Daniels Chapel Road, just outside of New Boston. It took firefighters about two hours to extinguish the blaze. Officials believe it started in a bedroom. “The fire is under investigation at this time, it’s gonna be a heavy fire loss. There was someone living in the residence at the time, and they did sustain some moderate injuries,” said Bowie Co. Fire Marshal Scottie Taylor.

The victim was transferred on Thursday to the burn unit in Little Rock.

New Boston Fire Department, Red River Army Depot Fire Department, along with Simms and Maud Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire.