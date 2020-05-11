Restaurants in Arkansas reopen for dine-in services

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – After being closed for over a month, some restaurants in Arkansas are allowing people to dine-in.

According to Governor Asa Hutchinson, this means dine-in restaurants can open with a 33 percent occupancy rate. This is considered phase one.

Restaurants we talked to said they’re doing their best to monitor wait times despite the 33% limit. Foodservice employees encourage the community to patronize dine-in services again.

“Our customers come from a lot further away than Texarkana but it’s the locals that kept us going during all this. This little bind and stuff,” said Darby Neavs, Owner of Naaman’s BBQ.

It’s mandated that everyone wear personal protection equipment while waiting for their food to come to the table. You could be asked to wait in your car if the restaurant is at capacity.

“All the local restaurants and businesses need the population to get back out….It’s time,” Trevor Haslin, Owner of Meomyo’s Bayou Cafe.

