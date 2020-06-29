Restaurants return to 50% capacity, drive-thru traffic increases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – As the number of COVID-19 cases rise, one local restaurant said their drive-thru traffic has increased.

Starting Monday, restaurants in Texas are required to go back to 50 percent capacity to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases.

Due to the high number of positive cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations, large gatherings of 100 people or more must be approved by local governments.

Now, restaurants are concerned about traffic flow for dine-in services. The owner of Loca Luna said they’ve put out street signs and banners to let people know their dining room is open.

“So far, it doesn’t hurt us. I don’t think it will hurt us. I think like I said we’re fortunate that we’re still getting drive-thru business and being able to sell liquor to-go has really made a difference.”

Restaurants with bar tops are still open but seating could be limited. Bars on the Arkansas side are still open and restaurants are seating at 66 percent capacity.

