Restrictions tightened at Texarkana, Ark. City Hall after employees test positive for COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Arkansas (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Texarkana, Arkansas is reverting to restrictions for visitors to City Hall that were in place before reopening after three employees tested positive for COVID-19 and a number of others were exposed.

“The City recently reopened City Hall to the public, and we were optimistic that we could do so in a manner that would ensure the safety of both the public and our employees,” City Manager Dr. Kenny Haskin said in a statement Monday.

“However, despite precautions we put in effect, three City employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and a number of others have been exposed. Because of this evolving situation, we will return to the procedures in place prior to reopening.”

Those restrictions include requiring any visitors to City Hall to have an appointment and wear masks. Disposable masks are available in the lobby for those who do not have access to one.

To the extent possible, Haskin said all business should be conducted by phone or email. He says these procedures will remain in effect for two weeks, at which time they will reevaluate the situation.

Haskin also said they city will keep the public advised of any future policy changes.

“First and foremost, our paramount concern is the health and safety of our employees and citizens. We know some of the necessary safeguards may be inconvenient for a time, but we are committed to making it through this by all working together.”

