Chad M. Garland Tax Services
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Closures & Cancellations

Unsung Heroes

CDC Info

COVID-19 Global Tracker

“Retail to-go” in Texas, how it works

Texarkana News

by: Epiphany La'Sha

Posted: / Updated:

NASH, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – As part of Gov. Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas, Friday morning stores were allowed to open for “retail to-go.”

Retail to-go service will allow all retail stores deemed nonessential by previous COVID-19 executive orders to start operating again.

Businesses can take orders and either deliver them to customers’ homes or have customers pick up their order curbside outside the store.

Shoppers will receive items curbside or have items placed in the trunk or bed of a vehicle. According to retailers, payments if possible should be done over the phone or online, to keep contact between shoppers and store employees at a minimum.

Store Manager, Natasha Lockhart of Bransford’s fashion say they are excited to have their doors open again.

“We’re really excited to be opening back up, uh normal hours, everything like that. We definitely are taking into account our client’s best entrance at heart we think that its retail therapy and they call it that for a reason,” said Lockhart.

Store employees may be screened for a fever. They are also required to disinfect surfaces, wear a face covering, and keep a safe distance from other employees.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus 411
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss