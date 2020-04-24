“Retail to-go” in Texas, how it works

NASH, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – As part of Gov. Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas, Friday morning stores were allowed to open for “retail to-go.”

Retail to-go service will allow all retail stores deemed nonessential by previous COVID-19 executive orders to start operating again.

Businesses can take orders and either deliver them to customers’ homes or have customers pick up their order curbside outside the store.

Shoppers will receive items curbside or have items placed in the trunk or bed of a vehicle. According to retailers, payments if possible should be done over the phone or online, to keep contact between shoppers and store employees at a minimum.

Store Manager, Natasha Lockhart of Bransford’s fashion say they are excited to have their doors open again.

“We’re really excited to be opening back up, uh normal hours, everything like that. We definitely are taking into account our client’s best entrance at heart we think that its retail therapy and they call it that for a reason,” said Lockhart.

Store employees may be screened for a fever. They are also required to disinfect surfaces, wear a face covering, and keep a safe distance from other employees.

